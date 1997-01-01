Side effect(s) of Hydromorphone

Read the side effects of Hydromorphone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe effects
-
Respiratory depression, shortness of breath, poor blood circulation, respiratory arrest and shock.
Most Common
-
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, agitation, tremor, uncoordinated muscle movements, nervousness, depression, floating feeling, dreams, muscle rigidity, tingling, muscle tremor, blurred vision, night blindness, double vision, disorientation, visual disturbances and increased intracranial pressure.
Heart
-
Flushing of the face, chills, fast/slow heart rate, palpitations, faintness and low/high blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Asthma.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, intestinal spasm, ileus, loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramps and taste alteration.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention or hesitancy.
Skin
-
Hives and skin rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.