Side effect(s) of Hydromorphone

Read the side effects of Hydromorphone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Respiratory depression, shortness of breath, poor blood circulation, respiratory arrest and shock.- Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching.- Weakness, headache, agitation, tremor, uncoordinated muscle movements, nervousness, depression, floating feeling, dreams, muscle rigidity, tingling, muscle tremor, blurred vision, night blindness, double vision, disorientation, visual disturbances and increased intracranial pressure.- Flushing of the face, chills, fast/slow heart rate, palpitations, faintness and low/high blood pressure.- Asthma.- Constipation, intestinal spasm, ileus, loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramps and taste alteration.- Urinary retention or hesitancy.- Hives and skin rash.* Avoid excess dosage.