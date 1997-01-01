Side effect(s) of Hydroflumethiazide

Read the side effects of Hydroflumethiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting, cramping, diarrhea, constipation, jaundice, inflammation of pancreas, inflammation of salivary gland.- Dizziness, fainting, tingling, headache and yellow vision.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets; bone marrow depression and anemia.- Low blood pressure.- Bruising, photosensitivity, rash, hives, skin death, fever, and anaphylactic reactions.- Fever, respiratory distress, increased blood sugar, muscle spasm, weakness, restlessness, transient blurred vision.* Avoid excess dosage.