Side effect(s) of Hydroflumethiazide

Read the side effects of Hydroflumethiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, stomach irritation, nausea, vomiting, cramping, diarrhea, constipation, jaundice, inflammation of pancreas, inflammation of salivary gland.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, fainting, tingling, headache and yellow vision.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets; bone marrow depression and anemia.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Skin
-
Bruising, photosensitivity, rash, hives, skin death, fever, and anaphylactic reactions.
Others
-
Fever, respiratory distress, increased blood sugar, muscle spasm, weakness, restlessness, transient blurred vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.