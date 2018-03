Read the side effects of Hydrocortisone Acetate and Pramoxine HCl as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Burning, over growth of skin, itching, pimples, secondary infection, irritation, pigmentation, scar, dryness, skin inflammation, allergic contact dermatitis and sweat rash.* Avoid excess dosage; otherwise it may severe side effects.