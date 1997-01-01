Side effect(s) of Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine

Read the side effects of Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Death.- Sedation, drowsiness, mental disturbance, anxiety, fear, dizziness and mood changes.- Urethral spasm and urinary retention.- Dryness of the pharynx, tightness of the chest and respiratory depression.- Rash and itching.* Avoid long-term use of this medication.