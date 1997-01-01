Side effect(s) of Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine

Read the side effects of Hydrocodone and Chlorpheniramine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
General
-
Death.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, drowsiness, mental disturbance, anxiety, fear, dizziness and mood changes.
Genitourinary
-
Urethral spasm and urinary retention.
Respiratory
-
Dryness of the pharynx, tightness of the chest and respiratory depression.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid long-term use of this medication.