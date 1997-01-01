Side effect(s) of Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness.- Rash, hives, shock and photosensitivity.- Abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.- Increased sugar.- Jaundice and/or liver enzyme abnormalities, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.- Kidney failure.- Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.- Muscle cramps.- Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, headache, dry mouth, tingling and vertigo.- Impotence.- Blurred vision.- Lung swelling and respiratory distress.- Cell death.* Avoid exposure to sunlight.