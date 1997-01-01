Side effect(s) of Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
Weakness.
Hypersensitivity
Rash, hives, shock and photosensitivity.
Heart
Abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.
Metabolic
Increased sugar.
Gastrointestinal
Jaundice and/or liver enzyme abnormalities, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.
Genitourinary
Kidney failure.
Blood
Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle cramps.
Central Nervous System
Weakness, fatigue, dizziness, headache, dry mouth, tingling and vertigo.
Miscellaneous
Impotence.
Eye
Blurred vision.
Respiratory
Lung swelling and respiratory distress.
Skin
Cell death.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight.