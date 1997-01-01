Side effect(s) of Hydralazine

Read the side effects of Hydralazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, palpitations, fast heart rate and chest pain.- Constipation and intestinal obstruction.- Low blood pressure and swelling.- Difficulty in breathing.- Tingling, numbness, dizziness, tremors, muscle cramps, depression, disorientation and anxiety.- Difficulty in urination.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Rash, hives, itching, fever, chills, joint pain and eosinophilia.- Nasal congestion, flushing, lacrimation and eye inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.