Side effect(s) of Hydralazine

Read the side effects of Hydralazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common
-
Headache, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, palpitations, fast heart rate and chest pain.
Less Frequent
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation and intestinal obstruction.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure and swelling.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Central Nervous System
-
Tingling, numbness, dizziness, tremors, muscle cramps, depression, disorientation and anxiety.
Genitourinary
-
Difficulty in urination.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Hypersensitivity
-
Rash, hives, itching, fever, chills, joint pain and eosinophilia.
Miscellaneous
-
Nasal congestion, flushing, lacrimation and eye inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.