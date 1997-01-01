Side effect(s) of Histrelin Acetate

Read the side effects of Histrelin Acetate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations and irregular heart beat.- Fatigue, headache, sleeplessness, decreased libido, depression, dizziness, irritability, lethargy, uneasiness, tremor and weakness.- Increased sweating, night sweats and itching.- Constipation, abdominal discomfort and nausea.- Kidney impairment, impotence, breast enlargement in males, blood in urine, urinary frequency, breast pain, breast tenderness, painful urination, genital itching and kidney stones.- Anemia, bruising and blood clots.- Liver disorder.- Implant-site reactions, scar, pain and wound infections.- Increased weight, fluid retention, increased appetite and swelling in the extremities.- Aggravated back pain, bone pain, muscle twitching, neck pain and pain in limb.- Difficulty in breathing.- Hot flashes, exacerbated pain, feeling cold and flushing.*Avoid excess dosage.