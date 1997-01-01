Side effect(s) of Histrelin Acetate

Read the side effects of Histrelin Acetate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations and irregular heart beat.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue, headache, sleeplessness, decreased libido, depression, dizziness, irritability, lethargy, uneasiness, tremor and weakness.
Skin
-
Increased sweating, night sweats and itching.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, abdominal discomfort and nausea.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney impairment, impotence, breast enlargement in males, blood in urine, urinary frequency, breast pain, breast tenderness, painful urination, genital itching and kidney stones.
Blood
-
Anemia, bruising and blood clots.
Liver
-
Liver disorder.
Local
-
Implant-site reactions, scar, pain and wound infections.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight, fluid retention, increased appetite and swelling in the extremities.
Musculoskeletal
-
Aggravated back pain, bone pain, muscle twitching, neck pain and pain in limb.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Hot flashes, exacerbated pain, feeling cold and flushing.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.