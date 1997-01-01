Side effect(s) of Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine

Read the side effects of Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitation, fainting and fast heart rate.- Dizziness, headache, multiple sclerosis (MS), nerve disease (including Bells palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypoesthesia, and paresthesia), paralysis and seizures.- Hair loss, skin inflammation, herpes zoster and unusual bleeding.- Inflammation of conjunctiva, earache, ringing in the ear and visual disturbances.- Stomach upset, diarrhea, nausea and constipation.- Increased erythrocyte sedimentation rate and decrease in platelets.- Elevated liver enzymes.- Hypersensitivity, including anaphylaxis and symptoms of immediate hypersensitivity reaction, severe allergic reactions, bronchial spasm, chest discomfort, difficulty in breathing, swelling in the leg, hypersensitivity syndrome (serum sickness–like reaction) of delayed onset (including ecchymosis, erythema multiforme, erythema nodosum), palpitation, itching, rash, symptoms consistent with hives and low blood pressure episode.- Soreness, including discoloration of skin , redness, nodule formation, pain, itching, swelling, tenderness and warmth.- Joint pain, muscle weakness and spine inflammation.- Inflammation of pharynx and upper respiratory tract infection.- Fever and inflammation of blood vessels.*Use full recommended dose of the vaccine.