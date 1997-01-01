Side effect(s) of Haloperidol

Read the side effects of Haloperidol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fast heart rate and low/high blood pressure.- Movement disorder, sleeplessness, restlessness, anxiety, elevated mood, agitation, drowsiness, depression, lethargy, headache, confusion, vertigo and seizures.- Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS).- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Impaired liver function and/or jaundice.- Pimples, photosensitivity and loss of hair.- Spontaneous milk secretion, breast engorgement, menstrual irregularities, breast enlargement in male, impotence, increased sexual drive and urinary retention.- Loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, increased salivation, indigestion, nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.- Asthma.- Visual disturbances.- Increased sugar.* It may affect blood sugar; monitor blood sugar regularly while taking this medication.* Avoid contact with people who have infections.