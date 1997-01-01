Side effect(s) of Haloperidol

Read the side effects of Haloperidol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and low/high blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Movement disorder, sleeplessness, restlessness, anxiety, elevated mood, agitation, drowsiness, depression, lethargy, headache, confusion, vertigo and seizures.
Body as a Whole
-
Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS).
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Liver
-
Impaired liver function and/or jaundice.
Skin
-
Pimples, photosensitivity and loss of hair.
Genitourinary
-
Spontaneous milk secretion, breast engorgement, menstrual irregularities, breast enlargement in male, impotence, increased sexual drive and urinary retention.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, increased salivation, indigestion, nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.
Respiratory
-
Asthma.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances.
Metabolic
-
Increased sugar.
Other Precautions :
* It may affect blood sugar; monitor blood sugar regularly while taking this medication.
* Avoid contact with people who have infections.