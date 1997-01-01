Side effect(s) of Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine

Read the side effects of Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain/tenderness/soreness, swelling, induration and redness.- Fever.- Loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.- Irritability, drowsiness, and crying.- Upper respiratory infection, runny nose, cough, and nose inflammation.- Rash.- Ear infection.- Rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing and shock.* Avoid excess dosage.