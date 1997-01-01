Side effect(s) of Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine

Read the side effects of Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Injection Site Reactions
-
Pain/tenderness/soreness, swelling, induration and redness.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Irritability, drowsiness, and crying.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory infection, runny nose, cough, and nose inflammation.
Skin
-
Rash.
ENT
-
Ear infection.
Hypersensitivity
-
Rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing and shock.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.