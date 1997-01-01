Side effect(s) of Guanfacine

Read the side effects of Guanfacine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, palpitations and substernal pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing and nausea.
Central Nervous System
-
Memory loss, confusion, depression, sleeplessness and decreased sexual drive.
ENT
-
Runny nose, taste perversion and ringing in the ear.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation and visual disturbances.
Musculoskeletal
-
Leg cramps.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, itching, bruising and increased sweating.
Genitourinary
-
Testicular disorder and urinary incontinence.
Miscellaneous
-
Uneasiness and tingling.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.