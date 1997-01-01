Side effect(s) of Guanfacine

Read the side effects of Guanfacine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence.- Slow heart rate, palpitations and substernal pain.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing and nausea.- Memory loss, confusion, depression, sleeplessness and decreased sexual drive.- Runny nose, taste perversion and ringing in the ear.- Eye inflammation and visual disturbances.- Leg cramps.- Difficulty in breathing.- Skin inflammation, itching, bruising and increased sweating.- Testicular disorder and urinary incontinence.- Uneasiness and tingling.* Avoid excess dosage.