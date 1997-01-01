Side effect(s) of Guanethidine Monosulfate

Read the side effects of Guanethidine Monosulfate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, increased bowel movements, dry mouth, and parotid tenderness.
Heart
-
Chest pain, slow heart rate, fluid retention, and heart failure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, asthma and nasal congestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Fainting, dizziness, blurred vision, tremor, ptosis of the lids, depression, tingling, weakness, lassitude, and fatigue.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Genitourinary
-
Rise in BUN, urinary incontinence, inhibition of ejaculation, nighttime urination.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, and scalp hair loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.