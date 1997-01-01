Side effect(s) of Guanethidine Monosulfate

Read the side effects of Guanethidine Monosulfate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, increased bowel movements, dry mouth, and parotid tenderness.- Chest pain, slow heart rate, fluid retention, and heart failure.- Difficulty in breathing, asthma and nasal congestion.- Fainting, dizziness, blurred vision, tremor, ptosis of the lids, depression, tingling, weakness, lassitude, and fatigue.- Muscle pain.- Rise in BUN, urinary incontinence, inhibition of ejaculation, nighttime urination.- Weight gain.- Skin inflammation, and scalp hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.