Read the side effects of Griseofulvin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth soreness and increased thirst.- Headache, depression, sleeplessness and fatigue.- Rash, shortness of breath, itching and hives.* This medication may reduce the effect of oral contraceptives; take other contraceptive measures to prevent pregnancy.