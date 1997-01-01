Side effect(s) of Grepafloxacin

Read the side effects of Grepafloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, taste perversion, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, indigestion, constipation, loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, weakness, sleeplessness, drowsiness, nervousness, dry mouth.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal inflammation, white discharge, vaginal itching.
Skin
-
Infection, rash, sensitivity to light.
Body as a Whole
-
Back pain, body odor, chest pain, chills, facial swelling, fever, uneasiness, neck rigidity, pelvic pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.