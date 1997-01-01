Side effect(s) of Granisetron

Read the side effects of Granisetron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea and vomiting.
Liver
- Elevated level of liver enzymes.
Heart
- High/low blood pressure, chest pain and fainting.
Central Nervous System
- Dizziness, sleeplessness, anxiety and drowsiness.
Other
- Fever, decreased appetite, anemia, hair loss and decreased platelet count.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.