Side effect(s) of Goserelin

Read the side effects of Goserelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal bleeding and dryness, increase in menstrual bleeding, hot flushes, sexual dysfunction and breast swelling/tenderness.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, emotional lability, depression, sleeplessness, dizziness and tingling.
Miscellaneous
-
Joint pain, sweating and injection site reactions.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor bone mineral density regularly.