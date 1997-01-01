Side effect(s) of Golimumab

Read the side effects of Golimumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Serious
-
Severe infection and tumor.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection/inflammation.
Liver
-
Increased liver enzymes level.
Local
-
Redness.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and tingling.
♦Miscellaneous- Sarcoidosis.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid vaccination while taking this medication.
* Monitor liver function, complete blood count regularly while taking this medication.