Side effect(s) of Glutamine

Read the side effects of Glutamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fluid retention, facial pain, chest pain, fever, back pain, flu-like disorder, uneasiness, abdominal bloating, allergic reaction, and chills.- Flatulence, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, piles and dry mouth.- Joint pain and muscle pain.- Pain.- Dizziness, headache, weakness and depression.- Rash, itching, increased sweating, and nail disorder.- Runny nose.- Dehydration and thirsty.- Kidney inflammation and breast pain.- Ear or hearing symptoms.* Avoid excess dosage.