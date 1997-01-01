Side effect(s) of Glutamine

Read the side effects of Glutamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Fluid retention, facial pain, chest pain, fever, back pain, flu-like disorder, uneasiness, abdominal bloating, allergic reaction, and chills.
Gastrointestinal
-
Flatulence, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, piles and dry mouth.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and muscle pain.
Injection Site Reaction
-
Pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, weakness and depression.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, increased sweating, and nail disorder.
Respiratory
-
Runny nose.
Metabolic
-
Dehydration and thirsty.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney inflammation and breast pain.
ENT
-
Ear or hearing symptoms.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.