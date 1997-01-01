Side effect(s) of Glipizide

Read the side effects of Glipizide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood sugar.- Increased risk of death due to heart problems.- Dizziness and vertigo.- Allergic skin reactions, inflammation of skin, itching, redness, hives, eruptions and photosensitivity.- Tinnitus.- GI disturbances (eg, nausea, loss of appetite, heartburn) and diarrhea.- Mild urinary frequency, elevated Blood, Urea, Nitrogen and creatinine levels.- Jaundice and elevated LFT (liver function test) results.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, hemoglobin.- Disulfiram – like reaction (symptoms like uneasiness, vomiting, mental confusion, chest pain, headache etc on taking alcohol while on the medication), weakness, tingling, fatigue and uneasiness.*Proper diet, regular exercise needed. Do not change the dose of your medicine without checking with your doctor.