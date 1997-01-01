Side effect(s) of Glipizide

Read the side effects of Glipizide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar.
Heart
-
Increased risk of death due to heart problems.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness and vertigo.
Skin
-
Allergic skin reactions, inflammation of skin, itching, redness, hives, eruptions and photosensitivity.
Eye and ENT
-
Tinnitus.
Gastrointestinal
-
GI disturbances (eg, nausea, loss of appetite, heartburn) and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Mild urinary frequency, elevated Blood, Urea, Nitrogen and creatinine levels.
Liver
-
Jaundice and elevated LFT (liver function test) results.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, hemoglobin.
Miscellaneous
-
Disulfiram – like reaction (symptoms like uneasiness, vomiting, mental confusion, chest pain, headache etc on taking alcohol while on the medication), weakness, tingling, fatigue and uneasiness.
Other Precautions :
*Proper diet, regular exercise needed. Do not change the dose of your medicine without checking with your doctor.