Side effect(s) of Gemfibrozil

Read the side effects of Gemfibrozil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal heart rhythm.- Fatigue, vertigo and headache.- Different types of skin swelling and rash.- Blurred vision.- Upset stomach, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation and acute appendicitis.- Impotence.- Decrease hemoglobin level, decrease in the number of white blood cells, bone marrow incomplete development of a tissue or organ abd high concentration of eosinophils.- Elevated Liver functions and jaundice.- Mild high blood sugar.- Muscle pain or weakness, inflammation of the skeletal muscles, rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle and taste perversions.*Monitor liver functions, kidney function, cholesterol, and complete blood counts while taking this medication.