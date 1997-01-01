Side effect(s) of Gemfibrozil

Read the side effects of Gemfibrozil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue, vertigo and headache.
Skin
-
Different types of skin swelling and rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Upset stomach, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation and acute appendicitis.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Blood
-
Decrease hemoglobin level, decrease in the number of white blood cells, bone marrow incomplete development of a tissue or organ abd high concentration of eosinophils.
Liver
-
Elevated Liver functions and jaundice.
Metabolic
-
Mild high blood sugar.
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle pain or weakness, inflammation of the skeletal muscles, rapid breakdown of skeletal muscle and taste perversions.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor liver functions, kidney function, cholesterol, and complete blood counts while taking this medication.