Side effect(s) of Gatifloxacin

Read the side effects of Gatifloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness.
Body as a Whole
- Allergic reactions, weakness, back pain, chest pain, chills, facial swelling and fever.
Heart
- High blood pressure and palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion, flatulence, inflammation of stomach/tongue/mouth, mouth ulcer, oral infection and vomiting.
Metabolic
- Increased sugar level in blood, swelling in the extremities and increased thirst.
Musculoskeletal
- Joint pain and leg cramps.
Central Nervous System
- Abnormal dreams, agitation, anxiety, confusion, sleeplessness, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, dilatation of blood vessels and fainting.
Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of pharynx.
Skin
- Dry skin, itching, rash and sweating.
Eye and ENT
- Abnormal vision, taste perversion and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
- Painful urination.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.