Side effect(s) of Gatifloxacin

Read the side effects of Gatifloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness.- Allergic reactions, weakness, back pain, chest pain, chills, facial swelling and fever.- High blood pressure and palpitations.- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion, flatulence, inflammation of stomach/tongue/mouth, mouth ulcer, oral infection and vomiting.- Increased sugar level in blood, swelling in the extremities and increased thirst.- Joint pain and leg cramps.- Abnormal dreams, agitation, anxiety, confusion, sleeplessness, nervousness, tingling, drowsiness, tremor, dilatation of blood vessels and fainting.- Difficulty in breathing and inflammation of pharynx.- Dry skin, itching, rash and sweating.- Abnormal vision, taste perversion and ringing in the ear.- Painful urination.* Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.