Side effect(s) of Gadoversetamide Injection

Read the side effects of Gadoversetamide Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, abdomen pain, weakness, back pain, allergic reaction, face swelling, fever, flu-like syndrome, uneasiness, neck rigidity, neck pain, pelvic pain, and increased sweating.
Heart
-
Dilatation of blood vessels, abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain, high or low blood pressure, palpitations, fainting and fast heart beat.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, increased appetite, constipation, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, eructation, flatulence, increased salivation, thirst and vomiting.
Blood
-
Decrease in platelet counts.
Metabolic
-
Fluid retention, increased level of blood sugar and calcium.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, leg cramps, muscle pain, and spasm.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tingling, agitation, anxiety, confusion, depersonalization, double vision, hallucinations, increased muscle tone, nervousness, drowsiness, tremor and fainting.
Respiratory
-
Runny nose, asthma, cough, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, blood vomiting, and voice alteration.
Skin
-
Application site reaction, swelling in the injection site, redness of the skin, itching, rash, skin dry, inflammation injection site, and hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Taste perversion, abnormal vision, eye inflammation, and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Difficulty in urination and urine frequency.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.