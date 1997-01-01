Side effect(s) of Gadoversetamide Injection

Read the side effects of Gadoversetamide Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, abdomen pain, weakness, back pain, allergic reaction, face swelling, fever, flu-like syndrome, uneasiness, neck rigidity, neck pain, pelvic pain, and increased sweating.- Dilatation of blood vessels, abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain, high or low blood pressure, palpitations, fainting and fast heart beat.- Nausea, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, increased appetite, constipation, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, eructation, flatulence, increased salivation, thirst and vomiting.- Decrease in platelet counts.- Fluid retention, increased level of blood sugar and calcium.- Joint pain, leg cramps, muscle pain, and spasm.- Dizziness, tingling, agitation, anxiety, confusion, depersonalization, double vision, hallucinations, increased muscle tone, nervousness, drowsiness, tremor and fainting.- Runny nose, asthma, cough, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, blood vomiting, and voice alteration.- Application site reaction, swelling in the injection site, redness of the skin, itching, rash, skin dry, inflammation injection site, and hives.- Taste perversion, abnormal vision, eye inflammation, and ringing in the ear.- Difficulty in urination and urine frequency.*Avoid excess dosage.