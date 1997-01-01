Side effect(s) of Gadobenate- Dimeglumine

Read the side effects of Gadobenate- Dimeglumine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, fecal incontinence, and cirrhosis.
General
Feeling hot, weakness, back pain, chills, fever, infection, injection site inflammation and pain and uneasiness.
Central Nervous System
Headache, taste perversion, tingling and dizziness.
Heart
High blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest discomfort, ECG abnormality, heart attack, palpitations and fast heart rate.
Eye and ENT
Ear pain, ringing in the ear, swelling in the eyelid and visual disturbances.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle spasms and muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
Aphasia, convulsion, paralysis, stupor, fainting and tremor.
Genitourinary
Albumin in urine, blood in urine, protein in urine, urinary frequency and urinary tract infection.
Respiratory
Acute lung swelling, cough, difficulty in breathing, over breathing, obstructive airway disorder, blood clot in lungs, and wheezing.
Skin
Facial swelling, rash, itching, sweating, and hives.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.