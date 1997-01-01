Side effect(s) of Gadobenate- Dimeglumine

Read the side effects of Gadobenate- Dimeglumine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, indigestion, fecal incontinence, and cirrhosis.- Feeling hot, weakness, back pain, chills, fever, infection, injection site inflammation and pain and uneasiness.- Headache, taste perversion, tingling and dizziness.- High blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, chest discomfort, ECG abnormality, heart attack, palpitations and fast heart rate.- Ear pain, ringing in the ear, swelling in the eyelid and visual disturbances.- Muscle spasms and muscle pain.- Aphasia, convulsion, paralysis, stupor, fainting and tremor.- Albumin in urine, blood in urine, protein in urine, urinary frequency and urinary tract infection.- Acute lung swelling, cough, difficulty in breathing, over breathing, obstructive airway disorder, blood clot in lungs, and wheezing.- Facial swelling, rash, itching, sweating, and hives.*Avoid excess dosage.