Side effect(s) of Gabapentin Enacarbil

Read the side effects of Gabapentin Enacarbil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, sedation and dizziness.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, depression, decrease in sexual drive or activity.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth, flatulence.
General
-
Fatigue, irritability, feeling drunk, feeling abnormal, swelling in the extremities.
Metabolic
-
Increased weight and appetite.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.