Side effect(s) of Gabapentin

Read the side effects of Gabapentin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, increased weight, back pain, swelling in the extremities, weakness, infection, headache, accidental injury and abdominal pain.- Dilatation of blood vessels.- Indigestion, dry mouth or throat, constipation, increased appetite, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and flatulence.- Decrease in white blood cells.- Muscle pain and fracture.- Drowsiness, dizziness, incoordination, night blindness, tremor, nervousness, memory loss, depression, abnormal thinking and twitching.- Runny nose and cough.- Abrasion, itching and rash.- Swelling in the extremities, weight gain and increased blood sugar.- Impotence.- Blurred vision, eye inflammation, double vision and ear infection.* Avoid excess dosage.