Side effect(s) of Gabapentin

Read the side effects of Gabapentin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Fatigue, increased weight, back pain, swelling in the extremities, weakness, infection, headache, accidental injury and abdominal pain.
Heart
-
Dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, dry mouth or throat, constipation, increased appetite, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and flatulence.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and fracture.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, incoordination, night blindness, tremor, nervousness, memory loss, depression, abnormal thinking and twitching.
Respiratory
-
Runny nose and cough.
Skin
-
Abrasion, itching and rash.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, weight gain and increased blood sugar.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, eye inflammation, double vision and ear infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.