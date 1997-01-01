Side effect(s) of Furosemide

Read the side effects of Furosemide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver impairment, jaundice, loss of appetite, elevated liver enzyme levels, inflammation of pancreas, stomach irritation, cramping, diarrhea, constipation, nausea and vomiting.
Hypersensitivity
-
Severe anaphylactic (e.g. with shock) and inflammatory of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Ringing in the ear, hearing loss, tingling, vertigo, dizziness, headache and blurred vision/visual defect.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in platelets and white blood cells.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, redness, bruising, photosensitivity, hives, rash, itching, Stevens-Johnson syndrome and skin damage.
Heart
-
Increase in cholesterol and low blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Increased sugar, muscle spasm, weakness, restlessness, urinary bladder spasm and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.