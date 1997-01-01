Side effect(s) of Frovatriptan

Read the side effects of Frovatriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain.
Body as a whole
-
Pain, weakness, chills, fever and uneasiness.
Central nervous system
-
Bad sensation, migraine aggravation, vertigo and speech disorder.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, increased salivation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, constipation and loss of appetite.
Psychiatric
-
Sleeplessness, anxiety, confusion, nervousness, agitation, impaired concentration, depression, emotional instability, amnesia and abnormal thinking.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint/back pain, leg cramps, muscle weakness and involuntary muscle contraction.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of sinuses and nose, pharynx, larynx and difficulty in breathing.
Eye
-
Abnormal vision, eye pain and inflammation of conjunctiva.
Skin
-
Increased sweating, itching and blisters.
ENT
-
Ringing in the ear, ear ache and taste perversion.
Heart
-
Palpitation, fast heart rate and abnormal ECG.
Metabolic
-
Thirst and dehydration.
Genitourinary
-
Increased urinary frequency.
Blood
-
Nosebleed.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.