Side effect(s) of Frovatriptan

Read the side effects of Frovatriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain.- Pain, weakness, chills, fever and uneasiness.- Bad sensation, migraine aggravation, vertigo and speech disorder.- Vomiting, increased salivation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, constipation and loss of appetite.- Sleeplessness, anxiety, confusion, nervousness, agitation, impaired concentration, depression, emotional instability, amnesia and abnormal thinking.- Muscle/joint/back pain, leg cramps, muscle weakness and involuntary muscle contraction.- Inflammation of sinuses and nose, pharynx, larynx and difficulty in breathing.- Abnormal vision, eye pain and inflammation of conjunctiva.- Increased sweating, itching and blisters.- Ringing in the ear, ear ache and taste perversion.- Palpitation, fast heart rate and abnormal ECG.- Thirst and dehydration.- Increased urinary frequency.- Nosebleed.*Avoid excess dosage.