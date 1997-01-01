Side effect(s) of Fosphenytoin

Read the side effects of Fosphenytoin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, dilatation of blood vessels and fast heart beat.- Involuntary eye movement, dizziness, drowsiness, unsteadiness, tremor, headache, incoordination, stupor, weakness, increase in muscle tone, abnormal movements, tingling, agitation, decreased reflexes, brain edema, speech disorder, sensory loss, vertigo, abnormal thinking, increased reflexes, intracranial hypertension and nervousness.- Itching, face edema, rash.- perception of sound within the human ear in the absence of corresponding external sound. Double vision, taste perversion, blurred vision and deafness.- Nausea, dry mouth, tongue disorder, vomiting and constipation.- Easy bruising.- Injection-site pain.- Low potassium in blood.- Back pain and muscle weakness.- Pneumonia.- Pelvic pain, chills, fever, infection and fetal defects during pregnancy.*Do not change the dosage, and avoid abrupt withdrawal.