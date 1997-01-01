Side effect(s) of Foscarnet

Read the side effects of Foscarnet as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea.- Fever, fatigue, rigors, weakness, uneasiness, pain, infection, sepsis, death back pain, chest pain, fluid retention, influenza-like symptoms, bacterial infections, fungal infections, abscess.- Headache, tingling, dizziness, involuntary muscle contractions, sensory loss, nerve disease, seizures, tremor, incoordination, stupor, generalized spasms, brain inflammation, abnormal coordination, leg cramps, EEG abnormalities.- Loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain constipation, difficulty in swallowing, indigestion, rectal bleeding, dry mouth, blood in stool, flatulence, ulcer, mouth ulcer, inflammation of pancreas.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelet abnormalities, and disease of the lymph nodes.- Electrolyte imbalances, decrease in blood minerals, decreased weight, increased alkaline phosphatase, increased LDH, increased BUN, acidosis, loss of weight, thirst, decrease in blood calcium.- Depression, confusion, anxiety, sleeplessness, drowsiness, nervousness, memory loss, agitation, aggressive reaction, and hallucinations.- Coughing, difficulty in breathing, sinus inflammation, pharynx inflammation, runny nose, respiratory disorders, respiratory insufficiency, lung infection, bloodstained sputum, asthma.- Rash, increased sweating, itching, skin ulceration, rash, skin discoloration.- Alterations in kidney function, increased serum creatinine, decreased creatinine clearance, painful urination, urinary frequency urethral disorder, urinary retention, urinary tract infections, kidney failure, night time urination, facial swelling.- High blood pressure, palpitations, ECG abnormalities, fast heart rate, low blood pressure, flushing, brain disorder.- Muscle and joint pain.* Avoid excess dosage.