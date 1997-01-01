Side effect(s) of Fondaparinux

Read the side effects of Fondaparinux as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Mild bleeding, reduced platelet levels, irritation, rash or itching at the injection site.
Blood
-
Bleeding, anemia, blood clot formation, post-operative bleeding and bruising.
Central Nervous system
-
Sleeplessness, dizziness and confusion.
Miscellaneous
-
Low blood pressure, low potassium in blood, increased liver enzymes and increased wound drainage.
Other Precautions :
* Drugs such as aspirin could increase the risk of bleeding. Caution needed while taking such drugs with fondaparinux.