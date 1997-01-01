Side effect(s) of Fomepizole

Read the side effects of Fomepizole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste.- Abdominal pain, fever, multi organ system failure, pain during injection, inflammation at injection site, backache and hangover.- Slow/fast heart rate, inflammation of veins, shock and low blood pressure.- Vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, heartburn, decreased appetite and liver damage.- Eosinophillia, anemia, inflammation of lymph nodes, disseminated intravascular blood clot and anemia.- Lightheadedness, seizure, agitation, feeling drunk, facial flush, fainting, night blindness, anxiety, "feeling strange" and decreased environmental awareness.- Hiccups and inflammation of pharynx.- Application site reaction and rash.- Abnormal smell, speech/visual disturbances, transient blurred vision and roar in ear.- Absence of urine.* Safety and effectiveness needed for children, elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women.