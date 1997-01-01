Side effect(s) of Fomepizole

Read the side effects of Fomepizole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste.
Body as a Whole
- Abdominal pain, fever, multi organ system failure, pain during injection, inflammation at injection site, backache and hangover.
Heart
- Slow/fast heart rate, inflammation of veins, shock and low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
- Vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, heartburn, decreased appetite and liver damage.
Blood
- Eosinophillia, anemia, inflammation of lymph nodes, disseminated intravascular blood clot and anemia.
Central Nervous System
- Lightheadedness, seizure, agitation, feeling drunk, facial flush, fainting, night blindness, anxiety, "feeling strange" and decreased environmental awareness.
Respiratory
- Hiccups and inflammation of pharynx.
Skin
- Application site reaction and rash.
Eye and ENT
- Abnormal smell, speech/visual disturbances, transient blurred vision and roar in ear.
Genitourinary
- Absence of urine.
Other Precautions :
* Safety and effectiveness needed for children, elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women.