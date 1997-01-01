Side effect(s) of Fluvastatin

♦

immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM).

Metabolic- Changes in liver enzymes level

Read the side effects of Fluvastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tightness in the chest, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.- Nausea, sore throat, pale stools and heartburn.- Headache and mental or mood changes.- Joint pain, muscle pain, tenderness or weakness and- Rash, hives, itching, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue, red, swollen, blistered, or peeling skin, numbness or tingling of the skin, arm, or leg.- Sinus pain and cough.- Change in the amount of urine produced, dark urine, painful or frequent urination.- Fever, chills and flu-like symptoms.*Serum cholesterol and triglyceride levels should be measured before therapy.