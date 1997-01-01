Side effect(s) of Fluvastatin

Read the side effects of Fluvastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Tightness in the chest, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, sore throat, pale stools and heartburn.
Central Nervous System
Headache and mental or mood changes.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, muscle pain, tenderness or weakness and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM).
Skin
Rash, hives, itching, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue, red, swollen, blistered, or peeling skin, numbness or tingling of the skin, arm, or leg.
Respiratory
Sinus pain and cough.
Genitourinary
Change in the amount of urine produced, dark urine, painful or frequent urination.
Metabolic-
Changes in liver enzymes level
Miscellaneous
Fever, chills and flu-like symptoms.
Other Precautions :
*Serum cholesterol and triglyceride levels should be measured before therapy.