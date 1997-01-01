Side effect(s) of Fluticasone

Read the side effects of Fluticasone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough.- Hypersensitivity reactions including skin rash, edema of the face and tongue, itching, hives, asthma, wheezing and difficulty in breathing.- Dryness, irritation, blurred vision, increased eye pressure and cataract. Loss of sense of taste and smell, rarely, nose ulcer, sore throat, throat irritation, dryness, cough, hoarseness and voice changes.- Mild skin itching, burning, peeling, dryness, rash and irritation.- Sleeplessness, headache, blisters, blurred vision, muscle weakness and tiredness.* Avoid contact with eyes.* If condition worsens, consult with your doctor.