Side effect(s) of Fluticasone

Read the side effects of Fluticasone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Inhaler
Most Common
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough.
General
Hypersensitivity reactions including skin rash, edema of the face and tongue, itching, hives, asthma, wheezing and difficulty in breathing.
Eye and ENT
Dryness, irritation, blurred vision, increased eye pressure and cataract.
Loss of sense of taste and smell, rarely, nose ulcer, sore throat, throat irritation, dryness, cough, hoarseness and voice changes.
Topical
Mild skin itching, burning, peeling, dryness, rash and irritation.
Miscellaneous
Sleeplessness, headache, blisters, blurred vision, muscle weakness and tiredness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with eyes.
* If condition worsens, consult with your doctor.