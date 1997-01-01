Side effect(s) of Flurbiprofen

Read the side effects of Flurbiprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, dyspepsia/heartburn, flatulence, GI bleeding, nausea and vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Memory loss, anxiety, weakness, depression, dizziness/vertigo, headache, increased reflexes, sleeplessness, uneasiness, nervousness, drowsiness and tremor.
Skin
-
Rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Stuffy nose, ringing in the ears, vision changes; fibrosis, increased bleeding tendency of ocular tissues in conjunction with eye surgery, constriction of pupil, dilatation of pupil, eye irritation, transient burning and stinging upon instillation (ophthalmic use).
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Metabolic
-
Body weight changes.
Miscellaneous
-
Edema.
Potentially Fatal
- Peptic ulceration, bleeding and perforation.
Other Precautions :
*Do not take excess dose and avoid prolonged usage.