Side effect(s) of Fluoxymesterone

Read the side effects of Fluoxymesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
-
Female:
Absence of menstrual periods and other menstrual virilization of external genitalia of the female fetus.
Male:
Breast enlargement, excessive frequency and duration of penile erections. Oligospermia may occur at high dosage.
Skin
-
Abnormal hair growth, male pattern baldness and pimples.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and jaundice.
Blood
-
Suppression of clotting and polycythemia.
Central Nervous system
-
Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression and tingling.
Allergic
-
Hypersensitivity, including skin manifestations and anaphylactoid reactions.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.