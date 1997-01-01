Side effect(s) of Fluoxymesterone

Read the side effects of Fluoxymesterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Female: Absence of menstrual periods and other menstrual virilization of external genitalia of the female fetus.Male: Breast enlargement, excessive frequency and duration of penile erections. Oligospermia may occur at high dosage.- Abnormal hair growth, male pattern baldness and pimples.- Nausea and jaundice.- Suppression of clotting and polycythemia.- Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression and tingling.- Hypersensitivity, including skin manifestations and anaphylactoid reactions.* Avoid excess dosage.