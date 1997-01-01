Side effect(s) of Fluoxetine

Read the side effects of Fluoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, weakness, flu syndrome and fever.
Heart
-
Dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, indigestion, constipation, flatulence and vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, nervousness, anxiety, drowsiness, dizziness, tremor, decreased sexual interest and abnormal thinking.
Respiratory
-
Yawn.
Skin
-
Increased sweating, rash and itching.
Special Senses
-
Abnormal vision.
Other Precautions :
* Rarely it may cause prolonged, painful erection, if it so consult with your doctor.
* Do not take more than recommended dose.