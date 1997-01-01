Side effect(s) of Fluoxetine

Read the side effects of Fluoxetine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, weakness, flu syndrome and fever.- Dilatation of blood vessels.- Nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, indigestion, constipation, flatulence and vomiting.- Weight loss.- Sleeplessness, nervousness, anxiety, drowsiness, dizziness, tremor, decreased sexual interest and abnormal thinking.- Yawn.- Increased sweating, rash and itching.- Abnormal vision.* Rarely it may cause prolonged, painful erection, if it so consult with your doctor.* Do not take more than recommended dose.