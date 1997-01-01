Side effect(s) of Flumazenil

Read the side effects of Flumazenil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, injection site pain, increased sweating, headache and abnormal or blurred vision.- Fatigue, weakness, uneasiness and injection site pain.- Dilation of blood vessels, flushing, palpitations and hot flushes.- Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.- Agitation, anxiety, nervousness, tremor, sleeplessness, and emotional lability.- Difficulty in breathing.* Avoid alcohol consumption.