Side effect(s) of Flumazenil

Read the side effects of Flumazenil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most frequent
-
Dizziness, injection site pain, increased sweating, headache and abnormal or blurred vision.
Body as a Whole
-
Fatigue, weakness, uneasiness and injection site pain.
Heart
-
Dilation of blood vessels, flushing, palpitations and hot flushes.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
- Agitation, anxiety, nervousness, tremor,
sleeplessness, and emotional lability.
Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.