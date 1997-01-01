Side effect(s) of Flucytosine

Read the side effects of Flucytosine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Heart arrest, myocardial toxicity and ventricular dysfunction.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory arrest, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, hives and sensitivity to light.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, duodenal ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, acute liver injury, liver dysfunction, jaundice, ulcerative colitis, increased level of liver enzymes.
Genitourinary
-
Creatinine and BUN elevation, crystal in urine and kidney failure.
Blood
-
Anemia, eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Central Nervous System
-
Incoordination, hearing loss, headache, tingling, Parkinsonism, peripheral neuropathy, fever, fainting, sleepiness, epilepsy, confusion, hallucinations and psychosis.
Miscellaneous
-
Fatigue, decrease in blood potassium and sugar level, weakness, allergic reactions, Lyell's syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.