Side effect(s) of Flucytosine

Read the side effects of Flucytosine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart arrest, myocardial toxicity and ventricular dysfunction.- Respiratory arrest, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.- Rash, itching, hives and sensitivity to light.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, duodenal ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, acute liver injury, liver dysfunction, jaundice, ulcerative colitis, increased level of liver enzymes.- Creatinine and BUN elevation, crystal in urine and kidney failure.- Anemia, eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Incoordination, hearing loss, headache, tingling, Parkinsonism, peripheral neuropathy, fever, fainting, sleepiness, epilepsy, confusion, hallucinations and psychosis.- Fatigue, decrease in blood potassium and sugar level, weakness, allergic reactions, Lyell's syndrome.* Avoid excess dosage.