Side effect(s) of Floxuridine Injection

Read the side effects of Floxuridine Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer and localized redness.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Gastrointestinal
-
Duodenal ulcer, stomach inflammation/bleeding, inflammation of the tongue, loss of appetite, cramps and abdominal pain.
Skin
-
Hair loss, skin inflammation, nonspecific skin toxicity and rash.
Heart
-
Heart attack.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, uneasiness and weakness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.