Side effect(s) of Floxuridine Injection

Read the side effects of Floxuridine Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer and localized redness.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Duodenal ulcer, stomach inflammation/bleeding, inflammation of the tongue, loss of appetite, cramps and abdominal pain.- Hair loss, skin inflammation, nonspecific skin toxicity and rash.- Heart attack.- Fever, uneasiness and weakness.* Avoid excess dosage.