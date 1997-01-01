Side effect(s) of Flodrocortisone

Read the side effects of Flodrocortisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling, high blood pressure, heart failure and heart enlargement.- Muscle weakness.- Increase in blood glucose, growth suppression and peptic ulcer.- Bruising, increased sweating, hives and rash.- Dizziness, headache and convulsions.- Cataract, raised intraocular pressure and reduced visual acuity.- Potassium deficiency in the blood.*Avoid alcohol consumption.