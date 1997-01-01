Side effect(s) of Flodrocortisone

Read the side effects of Flodrocortisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Swelling, high blood pressure, heart failure and heart enlargement.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Increase in blood glucose, growth suppression and peptic ulcer.
Skin
-
Bruising, increased sweating, hives and rash.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache and convulsions.
Eye and ENT
-
Cataract, raised intraocular pressure and reduced visual acuity.
Miscellaneous
-
Potassium deficiency in the blood.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid alcohol consumption.