Side effect(s) of Flecainide

Read the side effects of Flecainide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Uneasiness and fever.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, palpitations and chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, nausea, constipation and abdominal pain.
Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
- Rash.
Eye
-
Double vision and visual disturbances.
Central Nervous System
-
Sensory loss, tingling, in coordination, flushing, increased sweating, fainting, drowsiness, ringing in the ear, dizziness, headache, fatigue, weakness and tremor.
Psychiatric
-
Anxiety, sleeplessness and depression.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.