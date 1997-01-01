Side effect(s) of Flecainide

Read the side effects of Flecainide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Uneasiness and fever.- Fast heart rate, palpitations and chest pain.- Vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, nausea, constipation and abdominal pain.- Difficulty in breathing.- Rash.- Double vision and visual disturbances.- Sensory loss, tingling, in coordination, flushing, increased sweating, fainting, drowsiness, ringing in the ear, dizziness, headache, fatigue, weakness and tremor.- Anxiety, sleeplessness and depression.* Avoid excess dosage.