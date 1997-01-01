Side effect(s) of Finasteride

Read the side effects of Finasteride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Genitourinary
Impotence, decreased sexual activity, ejaculation disorder, breast enlargement and breast tenderness.
Body as a whole
Weakness and headache.
Heart
Low blood pressure.
Metabolic
Swelling in the extremities.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, drowsiness and depression.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing and runny nose.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.