Side effect(s) of Fidaxomicin

Read the side effects of Fidaxomicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding, abdominal distension, abdominal tenderness, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence, intestinal obstruction, megacolon.
Investigations
-
Increased blood alkaline phosphatase level, decreased blood bicarbonate, increased hepatic enzymes, and decreased platelet count.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar, metabolic acidosis.
Skin
-
Drug eruption, itching, rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.