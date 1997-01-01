Side effect(s) of Fibrin Sealant (Human)

Read the side effects of Fibrin Sealant (Human) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Abnormal heart rhythm, fast heart rate, slow heart rate, flushing, low blood pressure, vein inflammation, blood clot events.
Skin
Cyst, graft detachment, itching, skin graft failure, hives.
Genitourinary
Kidney failure.
Blood
Anemia, bleeding, eosinophilia, blood clot.
Liver
Biloma, hepatitis C, spleenic hemorrhage.
Hypersensitivity
Anaphylactic reactions.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, throat swelling, blood accumulation in chest wall, blood clot in lungs, respiratory distress.
Miscellaneous
Fever, abscess, drug ineffective, fluid retention, foreign body trauma, impaired healing, inflammation, multi-organ failure, dilation of the pupil, nausea, nerve compression.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.