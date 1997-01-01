Side effect(s) of Fesoterodine Fumarate

Read the side effects of Fesoterodine Fumarate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Constipation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, indigestion, nausea and abdominal pain.
Eye
-
Dry eyes.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, urinary retention and urinary tract infection.
Respiratory
-
Cough, dry throat and upper respiratory tract infection.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness.
Metabolic
-
Increased level of liver enzyme.
Skin
-
Rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.