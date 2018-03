Side effect(s) of Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets

Read the side effects of Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache.- Fast or slow heart rate, low blood pressure.- Blurred vision.- Vomiting, abdominal pain, mouth ulcer, constipation, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, gum ulceration, impaired gastric emptying, lip ulceration, mouth ulcer, stomach discomfort, tongue disorder.- Dizziness.- Weakness, drug withdrawal syndrome, fatigue, uneasiness.Injury, poisoning and procedural complications: accidental overdose.- lLoss of appetite.- Memory loss, disturbance in attention, dizziness, abnormal taste, headache, lethargy, and tremor, emotional lability, anxiety, confusional state, depression, disorientation, sleeplessness, sleep disorder.- Erectile dysfunction.- Difficulty in breathing, throat pain, throat tightness.- Night sweats, itching, rash, skin lesion.* Avoid excess dosage.