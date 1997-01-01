Side effect(s) of Fentanyl Skin Patches

Read the side effects of Fentanyl Skin Patches as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Serious
-
Low/high blood pressure.
Most Common
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Body as whole
-
Headache, fever and back pain.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal distention.
Central Nervous System
-
Speech disorders, tightness of muscle, fainting, numbness, dizziness, sleep disorders, depersonalization and hostility.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, asthma and respiratory disorders.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation and pus formation.
Eye
-
Vision loss.
Genitourinary
-
Bladder pain, absence of urine and increased urinary frequency.
Other Precautions :
* Do not apply over same skin area.
* Avoid using soaps, oils, lotions, alcohol or other chemicals on the skin where this medication is applied.
* Avoid sexual intercourse.