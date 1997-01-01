Side effect(s) of Fentanyl Skin Patches

Read the side effects of Fentanyl Skin Patches as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low/high blood pressure.- Nausea and vomiting.- Headache, fever and back pain.- Slow heart rate.- Abdominal distention.- Speech disorders, tightness of muscle, fainting, numbness, dizziness, sleep disorders, depersonalization and hostility.- Difficulty in breathing, asthma and respiratory disorders.- Skin inflammation and pus formation.- Vision loss.- Bladder pain, absence of urine and increased urinary frequency.* Do not apply over same skin area.* Avoid using soaps, oils, lotions, alcohol or other chemicals on the skin where this medication is applied.* Avoid sexual intercourse.