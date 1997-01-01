Side effect(s) of Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film

Read the side effects of Fentanyl Buccal Soluble Film as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Respiratory depression, circulatory depression, low blood pressure, and shock.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth, abdominal pain.
General
-
Weakness, fatigue.
Metabolic
-
Dehydration, decreased weight and loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, confusion, depression, sleeplessness, and anxiety.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.