Side effect(s) of Fenoprofen

Read the side effects of Fenoprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Indigestion, nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Rash, increased sweating and itching.- Drowsiness, dizziness, sleepiness and headache.- Blurred vision and decreased hearing.- Palpitations.- Fatigue, weakness and upper respiratory tract infection.* Monitor kidney function, complete blood cell counts and blood pressure regularly while taking this medication.