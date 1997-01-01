Side effect(s) of Fenoprofen

Read the side effects of Fenoprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Skin
-
Rash, increased sweating and itching.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, sleepiness and headache.
Eye
-
Blurred vision and decreased hearing.
Heart
-
Palpitations.
Miscellaneous
-
Fatigue, weakness and upper respiratory tract infection.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor kidney function, complete blood cell counts and blood pressure regularly while taking this medication.