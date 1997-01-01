Side effect(s) of Fenoldopam Mesylate

Read the side effects of Fenoldopam Mesylate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, chest pain, slow heart rate, heart failure, heart attack and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and fever.
Skin
-
Flushing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Genitourinary
-
Decreased urination.
Blood
-
Bleeding, increase in white blood cells.
Metabolic
-
Elevated BUN, LDH, serum glucose, and transaminase levels.
Musculoskeletal
-
Limb cramp.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, upper respiratory disorder.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.